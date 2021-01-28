2 plead guilty to $28M healthcare kickback scheme

Two more people pleaded guilty to their roles in a $28 million healthcare kickback scheme Jan. 25, the Justice Department said.

Kimberly Willette, 59, and Edwin Chad Isbell, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit illegal remunerations in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute.

According to prosecutors, the defendants conspired to pay and receive kickbacks in exchange for the referral of pharmacogenetic tests, which are done to determine how a patient would metabolize certain drugs.



The scheme involved the referral of the tests to clinical laboratories in three California cities.

The scheme resulted in more than $28 million in kickbacks exchanged by the defendants.

Nicolas Arroyo previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the scheme.

In total 12 individuals were charged for their roles in the kickback conspiracy, according to the Justice Department.

