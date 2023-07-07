2 infants found dead in Chicago hospital daycare facility

Two newborn girls were pronounced dead after being found in the bathroom of a child care center on Northwestern Medicine's campus in Chicago, CBS affiliate WBBM reported July 6.

Police said they responded to the call around 7 p.m. after a cleaning crew followed a trail of blood into the bathroom and found the unresponsive infants. The babies were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in the city, where they were pronounced dead.

The childcare center is used only by Northwestern employees, according to the report.

"An emergency medical situation involving a daycare employee occurred this evening at the daycare facility on the Northwestern Memorial Hospital campus," Northwestern spokesperson Christopher King said in a statement shared with the news outlet. "No daycare children were involved or impacted by the situation. The Chicago Fire and Police Departments were called. We are working with CPD regarding this incident and unable to comment further at this time."