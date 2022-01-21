13 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From hospitals facing antitrust claims to health systems settling false claims lawsuits, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. HCA hit with antitrust lawsuit in Florida

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., is facing a federal antitrust case in Florida concerning the orthopedic surgery market.

2. Former Boston Children's employees sue hospital over retirement plan fees

Four former employees of Boston Children's Hospital are suing the organization over allegations that it did not fully disclose the expenses associated with its $1.1 billion retirement plan.

3. CMS healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccination mandate enforceable nationwide after Texas suit dismissed

CMS may enforce its COVID-19 vaccination mandate nationwide after a federal court on Jan. 19 dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

4. U of Michigan to pay $490M to settle physician sex abuse case

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor will pay $490 million to settle allegations that its former physician sexually abused more than 1,000 patients.

5. Physician accused of spreading 'harmful' COVID-19 misinformation sues Houston Methodist

A Houston physician who resigned her provisional privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital after being suspended for using social media to spread what the hospital called "dangerous misinformation which is not based in science," is suing the hospital.

6. Minnesota COVID-19 patient transferred to Texas after judge rules to keep him ventilated

A ventilated patient with severe COVID-19 was transferred from Coon Rapids, Minn.-based Mercy Hospital to a Texas care facility after a judge issued a restraining order stopping the hospital from turning life-saving machines off.

7. Bon Secours Mercy Health settles false claims case for $1M

Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations it submitted false claims to Medicare.

8. Supreme Court blocks OSHA mandate, upholds CMS' healthcare worker rule

The Supreme Court on Jan. 13 blocked enforcement of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccinate-or-test rule for workers at larger businesses. However, justices kept in place CMS' vaccination mandate for eligible staff at healthcare facilities participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

9. Hartford HealthCare hit with antitrust claims by rival

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford, Conn., filed a lawsuit Jan. 11 against Hartford HealthCare alleging the health system monopolized regional medical care by acquiring physician practices and demanding physicians refer cases to its facilities, regardless of whether that is best for patients.

10. UC San Diego Health settles with feds in false claims case

UC San Diego Health agreed to pay $2.98 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act.

11. California sues founder of healthcare cost-sharing ministry

California is the latest state to sue The Aliera Companies and its owners, the Moses family, alleging they denied members' medical claims through cost-sharing ministries while pocketing the majority of their premiums.

12. Broward Health sued over October data breach that exposed 1.3 million patients' info

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health is facing a potential class-action lawsuit after it notified about 1.35 million patients that their protected health information was exposed during an October cyberattack. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 12 by one of the patients whose information was affected.

13. UnitedHealthcare settles class-action underpayment suit for $10M

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York approved a $10 million final settlement for a class-action lawsuit targeting UnitedHealthcare and its tiered reimbursement policy.