10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a legal dispute between Mayo Clinic and the IRS heading back to a lower court to AdventHealth winning a $1.5 million settlement in a personal protective equipment fraud case, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Mayo Clinic, IRS legal dispute will return to lower court

A dispute between Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and the IRS over $11.5 million in tax refunds will head back to a lower court, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled May 13.

2. Whistleblower case on Providence's billing tactics won't be revived, court rules

A whistleblower case against Providence that accuses the Renton, Wash.-based health system of upcoding Medicare claims won't get a new life, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said May 12.

3. AdventHealth wins $1.5M in PPE fraud settlement

A Florida judge ruled May 12 that AdventHealth can collect $1.5 million after an asset management firm defaulted on a settlement agreement over a failed deal for personal protective equipment.

4. TidalHealth hospital wins dismissal of false claims case

A Delaware court May 11 tossed a False Claims Act case against TidalHealth Nanticoke, a 99-bed hospital in Seaford, Del.

5. 32 hospitals sue HHS over reimbursement for low-income patients

Thirty-two hospitals operating in states that didn't expand Medicaid sued HHS in an attempt to adjust their Medicare disproportionate share hospital payments, according to court documents.

6. U of Miami to pay $22M, allegedly converted physician offices to run up bills

The University of Miami agreed to pay $22 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by ordering medically unnecessary laboratory tests and submitting false claims through its laboratory and off-campus hospital facilities.

7. Kansas Heart Hospital accuses former CFO, COO of stealing funds

Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita filed a lawsuit against two former executives, claiming they stole money from the facility and improperly used CARES Act funds.

8. 13 Tennessee Medicaid recipients challenge program's block grant waiver in court

Thirteen Tennessee Medicaid recipients filed a complaint in a U.S. District Court claiming that HHS' approval of the program's block grant waiver violates federal rules. Tennessee is the first state to receive a Medicaid block grant.

9. ProMedica insurance subsidiary sues Ohio over Medicaid documents

The insurance arm of ProMedica in Toledo, Ohio, filed a lawsuit seeking documents from the state Medicaid department on its managed care contract awards.

10. BCBS of Illinois must face lawsuit alleging discrimination in gender surgery coverage

A federal judge denied Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois' motion to dismiss allegations that the health insurer improperly denied gender reassignment surgery to a transgender teen.

