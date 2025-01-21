10 recent healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From the Justice Department suing Walgreens over its alleged role in the opioid crisis to a Maine health system suing HHS over withheld Medicare payments, here are 10 healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements and legal developments that Becker's has reported since Jan. 14:

1. Pharmaceutical company Novartis filed a lawsuit against the HHS over the way drugs are priced under the 340B program.

2. The Justice Department filed a civil complaint against Walgreens Boots Alliance and its subsidiaries alleging unlawful dispensation of millions of prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

3. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center is facing its third lawsuit in two years alleging Chief Medical Officer Rick Wright, MD, mistreated employees.

4. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center entered a voluntary resolution agreement with HHS and the Office of Civil Rights to resolve allegations of civil rights violations over the treatment of Black women who gave birth at the facility.

5. A group representing large employers is suing to block the implementation of a rule that would more strictly enforce requirements for insurers to cover mental health care.

6. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai is facing allegations of appropriating the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic's reputation and assets without compensation in a $150 million lawsuit.

7. Gilead Sciences reached a settlement with the Justice Department and HHS that resolves a five-year legal dispute regarding patents for its HIV prevention drugs, Truvada and Descovy.

8. Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System is suing the state's attorney general, alleging Idaho's abortion law conflicts with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

9. Lewiston, Maine-based St. Mary's Health System is suing HHS for allegedly unlawfully withholding Medicare payments from the cash-strapped system.

10. Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health, part of HCA Healthcare, filed an appeal challenging the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' decision to grant a certificate of need to AdventHealth for 26 additional acute care beds in Buncombe County.