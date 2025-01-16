Gilead, government settle HIV drug patent dispute

Gilead Sciences reached a settlement with the Justice Department and HHS that resolves a five-year legal dispute regarding patents for its HIV prevention drugs, Truvada and Descovy.

The litigation, which began in 2019, centered around claims that Gilead had infringed on patents held by the government, particularly those issued to the CDC for the use of Truvada and Descovy as pre-exposure prophylaxis, according to a Jan. 15 news release from the company.

In May 2023, a federal jury ruled in Gilead's favor, unanimously declaring the government's patents invalid. In addition, two federal courts — one in 2022 and another in 2024 — determined that the government had violated multiple contracts with Gilead in reaction to the PrEP research.

Gilead has maintained that it fully compensated the CDC for its contributions to the development of Truvada for PrEP while the government had argued that Gilead did not properly acknowledge or license the CDC's contributions to the regimen.

As a part of the agreement, Gilead will receive a license to certain current and future government patents related to PrEP, ensuring operational freedom for continued HIV prevention research, the company said in the release.