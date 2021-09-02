Kentucky city gets its first cancer genomics lab

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare opened a cancer genomics lab, the company said in a Sept. 2 news release. It is the first lab in the city with on-site genomic testing.

The lab will allow for faster cancer biopsy results, which previously took weeks thanks to shipping times.

"We are now able to test for far more genetic mutations, allowing us to target therapies for patients' cancers," Charles Myers, MD, a pathologist and director of Norton Cancer Institute Genomics Lab, said in the release.

The lab can test for mutations in more than 50 genes; previously, Norton's facilities could test for mutations in only three.