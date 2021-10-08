Cleveland Clinic opens 22,000-square-foot biospecimen cryo storage bank

The Cleveland Clinic opened a two-story cryogenic biobank, the company said Oct. 7, in partnership with Chelmsford, Mass.-based Brooks Automation's life sciences division, now known as Azenta Life Sciences.

The 22,000-square-foot specimen storage facility is the first new building in the Cleveland Innovation District, which was created with a Jan. 25 announcement by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

The facility's 400 freezers increase Cleveland Clinic's storage capacity for biologic samples, though developers said about half of the freezers are reserved for use by other organizations.

Specimens stored at the facility are linked to patient EMR data, and sensitive patient information is stored in a secure environment to protect confidentiality, according to a news release.

The biorepository will also serve as an educational resource for students and local community members.