Why MultiCare invested in an open-source data platform

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has invested in an open-source data platform that will derive insights from clinical and claims data from its more than 375,000 patients.

MultiCare Capital Partners, the health system's venture capital arm, made a strategic investment in Tuva Health. The company said it's the first open-source data platform to be backed by a health system, bringing its total funding to $6 million.

"At any health system, clinical data reveals a compelling narrative about how we care for people and the quality of services we provide," said Jack Gomer, principal of MultiCare Capital Partners, in a Feb. 13 news release. "Our mandate is to support innovative platforms that enhance our value to the community and drive meaningful change within the overall industry. We think advancements like Tuva's can revolutionize the conventional healthcare analytics model, and uncover opportunities to improve care."