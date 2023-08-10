Vanderbilt subsidiary, Standigm collaborate for AI drug discovery

Nashville Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, is collaborating with Standigm, a company that uses artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development, to customize AI models for drug discovery.

Standigm will create advanced AI models using Nashville Biosciences' de-identified genomic and clinical data. The data sets will help identify therapeutic targets, accelerate treatment development and improve patient outcomes, according to an Aug. 10 press release from Standigm.

The models are meant to assist with accelerating early-stage drug discovery and understanding the relationship between genetic variants and corresponding phenotypes. Additionally, incorporating large-scale data into the AI platforms will allow Standigm customers to leverage data of interest without collecting the data themselves.