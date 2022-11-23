USC to analyze data from EHRs, wearables at AI for health research center

University of Southern California researchers have formed the Center on Artificial Intelligence Research for Health to study how to most effectively use AI and machine learning to analyze data from EHRs, genomics, medical images, biosamples, and sensors and wearables.

The ultimate goal is to be able to design precision treatment plans for each patient, principal scientist Michael Pazzani, PhD, said in a Nov. 22 university news release.

"There are a number of drugs for Parkinson's disease that unfortunately are only about 25 percent effective, but for a certain group of patients they're 90 percent effective," he stated. "So if you can understand the relationship between a patient's genetic background and the drug, then you can tailor a drug to a specific patient or a specific group of patients."

AI4Health will be located at the USC Information Sciences Institute in Marina del Rey, Calif.