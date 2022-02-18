U of California-Irvine opens AI-powered institute for precision health

The University of California-Irvine and its academic health system launched a technology-driven institute for precision health that combines the university's expertise in health sciences, artificial intelligence, machine learning, engineering, clinical genomics and data science.

The institute aims to develop approaches to conditions that lack successful treatments and address the linked issues of health equity and the high cost of healthcare, according to a Feb. 15 news release from the university.

The university plans for the institute to have a building on its campus for physician education, translational research, commercial collaborations and community outreach.

The institute is currently operating out of existing university spaces. The university is in "the early stages of evaluating space needs to determine its eventual brick-and-mortar home within the Health Sciences district at UCI," Tom Andriola, the institute's co-director and the university's vice chancellor of IT and data, told Becker's on Feb. 18.

The institute will comprise seven areas: