Silicon Valley Bank names healthcare head

Investment and banking giant Silicon Valley Bank has named Ashraf Hebela as its new head of technology and healthcare banking for North America.

Mr. Hebela has been with the company since 2009, according to a Feb. 8 Silicon Valley Bank news release. In his new role, Mr. Hebela will lead healthcare-focused banking teams working to provide banking tools and market insights to healthcare companies in North America.

Recently, Silicon Valley Bank has made notable healthcare investments, including a $25 million funding round for Health Payments Systems.