OSU Wexner Medical Center granted $1.48M to develop tech aimed at reducing burnout

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has received a $1.48 million state grant to develop new technology aimed at reducing employee burnout.

The award from the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation will fund a program called Mindfulness in Motion, developed by Maryanna Klatt, PhD, director of the Center for Integrative Medicine at OSU College of Medicine.

The program senses physiological measures from participants' wearable devices and, if they reach a certain threshold, sends prompts to their cellphones encouraging them to pause and engage in so-called mind-body protective activities. Organizers also support the use of "respite pods" at workplaces where employees can do the exercises.

"The healthcare industry has learned a lot since the beginning of the pandemic about the need for methods to reduce work-related stress, anxiety and burnout, and we're proud to offer innovative programs such as Mindfulness in Motion," said Andrew Thomas, MD, interim co-leader and chief clinical officer of OSU Wexner Medical Center, in a Nov. 2 state news release. "We have excellent healthcare providers, and these programs help ensure we're caring for them in the same way they’re caring for our patients."