OSF HealthCare, Illinois State to launch healthcare innovation network

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is partnering with Illinois State University to launch the Illinois Innovation Network, which aims to focus on innovation within clinical and patient education, healthcare engineering, data science, and cybersecurity.

The organizations will also provide $500,000 to contribute a total of $1 million annually for research and development of solutions and tools that can improve healthcare delivery, and patient and provider experience, according to a March 22 release from Illinois State.

"We believe expanding academic collaborations can help us create innovative solutions and new care models that provide more access, particularly to underserved populations," said Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare.

The partnership also allows Illinois State's academic colleges to collaborate on innovation projects with OSF HealthCare.