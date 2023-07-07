New Mexico hospital uses AI scribe to help patients manage chronic conditions

Lovelace Hospital, based in Albuquerque, N.M., partnered with CareHarmony, an artificial intelligence-powered chronic care management provider, to implement an AI program that sorts through patient notes, according to a July 6 report from KRQE News.

Lovelace is the only hospital in the area to utilize the software, and it will be used to help patients diagnosed with two or more chronic illnesses manage their medications.

The technology is designed to rapidly analyze and organize patient information entered by physicians and nurses, ensuring crucial details are not overlooked. More than 300 patients have expressed interest in joining the program since it began on June 12, according to the report.