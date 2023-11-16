More than half of patients believe AI will improve healthcare access, Deloitte says

Noah Schwartz -

A survey of 2,014 adults from consulting giant Deloitte found that 53% believe generative artificial intelligence could improve access to healthcare.

Here are four takeaways from the Nov. 16 report:

  1. Forty-six percent of consumers believe that generative AI could make healthcare more affordable.

  2. Sixty-nine percent of consumers rate the information they received from generative AI as very reliable or extremely reliable.

  3. Seventy-one percent of consumers using AI thought it could revolutionize healthcare.

  4. Despite the openness to AI in healthcare, 4 in 5 consumers wanted their physicians to disclose that they were using AI in their healthcare.

