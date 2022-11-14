Mercy to deploy a fleet of robots throughout hospitals in 2023

Mercy Hospital Jefferson has successfully piloted a fleet of robots to assist nurses with tasks such as delivering patient meals, linens and medications.

The Festus, Mo.-based hospital has been using TUG robots for the past three years to help nurses accomplish time-intensive support tasks, which in turn has given nurses more time to spend with patients, according to Nov. 14 press release from Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy health system.

"When there aren't enough hands or feet to get everything done, a set of wheels can make all the difference. TUGs, autonomous robots, take care of so many tasks that used to slow us down and take time away from our patients," said Kim Kerlagon, a patient ambassador at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. "They can pick up and deliver patient meals, linens and even medications. Every trip a TUG makes is one a human being doesn't have to, and for nurses and other caregivers, it means we can spend more time with our patients."

After the success of the pilot, the robots will be put to use at Mercy's largest hospital in St. Louis, with a target launch date by the end of January 2023, followed by launches at other Mercy hospitals throughout the year.