MedStar Health looks to boost predictive analytics through partnership with AI company

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health is partnering with artificial intelligence company Zephyr AI to further develop Zephyr's predictive analytics technology for chronically ill patients.

Through the partnership, Zephyr will train its Insights predictive analysis tool with MedStar's datasets. Initially, the partnership will focus on Type 2 diabetes, according to a Nov. 4 Zephyr news release.

"We are laser-focused on delivering results that improve the timeliness of Type 2 diabetes interventions and decrease devastating adverse health outcomes commonly associated with the chronic condition, such as end-stage chronic kidney disease, dialysis, foot ulcers, and amputations," Zephyr co-founder and Chair Grant Verstandig said.