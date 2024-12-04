Mayo Clinic, Philips ink AI deal

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has inked a deal with Philips to boost imaging by melding the two organizations' artificial intelligence capabilities.

The health system and health tech conglomerate reached an agreement Dec. 3 to collaboratively research how AI can be applied to cardiac MRIs. Philips plans to work with Mayo physicians to combine their proprietary AI technologies to reduce MRI scan times and ease staffing shortages by enabling less experienced radiographers to perform the imaging.

"By applying AI at every stage of a cardiac MRI exam, we intend to expand access and greatly improve the patient experience, increase departmental efficiency, and deliver the detailed diagnostic information needed for optimal patient outcomes," Philips MRI business leader Ioannis Panagiotelis, PhD, said in a statement.