Mayo Clinic partners with 3D imaging startup

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with a 3D imaging startup to collaborate on artificial intelligence technology.

JelloX Biotech entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to validate the company's 3D pathology imaging technology with AI for spatial analysis used in precision cancer treatment.

"Our goal is to provide researchers and clinicians with more precise diagnostic tools and to support pharmaceutical companies in their quest to develop new drugs to match patients with the right treatment at the right time," JelloX founder and CEO Yen-Yin Lin, PhD, said in a July 31 statement.

The startup also participated in the Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care MedTech Accelerator. The health system has a financial stake in the technology.