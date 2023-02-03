Mayo Clinic, Bahraini hospital sign deal to affiliate

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic intends to share medical technology and expertise with American Mission Hospital in Bahrain as part of a planned affiliation, Gulf Daily News reported Feb. 2.

The Bahraini hospital signed a first-phase deal Jan. 31 to become a Mayo Clinic affiliate, according to an American Mission news release.

The hospital intends to become a Mayo partner in the next six months, the news outlet reported.

"As the hospital starts new departments in the areas of nephrology, baromedicine, assisted reproductive technology, and plastic and reconstructive surgery, these world-class collaborations are going to help us a lot," an American Mission spokesperson told Gulf Daily News. "Not only do these tie-ups facilitate valuable consultations with top experts but also bring global expertise and cutting-edge medical technology into Bahrain."