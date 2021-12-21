LeanTaaS recognized as 'flagship vendor' in operational AI industry report

LeanTaaS was named a Flagship Vendor for Operational Excellence in a Chilmark Research report on artificial intelligence for operations, dubbed AI4Ops.

The report, "Augmented Intelligence for Healthcare Operations," used LeanTaaS and nine other healthcare-focused AI4Ops solutions to chart an estimated compound annual growth rate of 40 percent across the space.

LeanTaaS was recognized in the hospital operations and asset optimization category for its competitiveness against leading EHR vendor tools and its high marks in market execution and product capabilities over other vendors.

"We've experienced an impressive 40 percent growth during the pandemic period thanks to our mission of improving patient access and operational performance by optimizing costly, constrained healthcare resources, which has been a top priority for hospital and health system executives in today's challenging healthcare environment," said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. "This report represents the breadth of LeanTaaS's capabilities, features, and incredible partners we've worked closely with throughout the past decade and, more recently, the past two years."