Illinois hospital rolls out at-home monitoring for pediatric respiratory viruses

OSF OnCall, Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare's digital arm, has launched at-home monitoring for pediatric respiratory viruses.

The OSF OnCall respiratory illness remote patient monitoring program will offer at-home support for pediatric respiratory virus patients and their caregivers. Through the program, families gain 24/7 access to OSF OnCall care teams and monitoring tools designed to help manage symptoms and prevent the need for hospitalization, according to an Aug. 23 news release.

The program is available to anyone in Illinois or Michigan. To qualify, patients must have a confirmed respiratory infection diagnosis or a positive test result.