Health systems' top 10 digital returns on investment

Less than half of hospitals and health systems have a formal process to measure return on investment for digital health platforms, while only a quarter trust ROI claims made by vendors, according to marketing intelligence firm Panda Health.

Here are health systems' 10 most important ROI measures for digital health technologies, per the survey of 75 hospital leaders released Sept. 30:

1. Improved patient outcomes: 61%

2. Improved patient experience: 47%

3. Improved quality measures: 39%

4. Increased revenue: 37%

Improved operational metrics: 37%

6. Reduced patient harms: 24%

7. Improved workforce satisfaction: 16%

Reduced clinical costs: 16%

9. Reduced administrative costs: 12%

10. Clinical time savings: 11%

Panda Health was founded in 2020 through a partnership of three health systems: St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare, La Crosse and Green Bay, Wis.-based Emplify Health, and Milwaukee and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare-Froedtert Health.