Goldman Sachs closes $650M healthcare investment fund

Goldman Sachs Asset Management closed on a $650 million investment fund to target life sciences.

The fund represents Goldman Sachs' entrance into life sciences investment. The Life Sciences Group at Goldman Sachs, which manages the fund, launched in 2021. The fund will focus on private equity investments in early to mid-stage therapeutics companies, according to a Jan. 3 Goldman Sachs news release.

"We are in a golden era of innovation in the life sciences, where technological breakthroughs are creating new approaches to diagnosing and treating disease," Amit Sinha, head of life sciences investing at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in the news release. "We believe the current environment provides an attractive opportunity for investing in the next generation of leading life sciences companies. Through our global platform, we seek to be a capital provider of choice and help our companies realize their full potential."