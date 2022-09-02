Genomics company Illumina wins antitrust case

An administrative law judge has ruled in favor of Illumina after the Federal Trade Commission tried to thwart its $7.1 billion acquisition of biotech firm Grail, the genomics company said Sept. 1.

In 2021, the FTC had sued to stop Illumina from acquiring Grail, a former spinoff company that is developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer, over concerns it would become a monopoly in oncology screening.

"Reuniting Illumina and Grail will transform the detection and treatment of cancer by facilitating widespread, affordable access to Grail's life-saving Galleri test," Illumina CEO Francis deSouza stated in a company news release. "This decision is a step toward making that vision a reality,"

"As we've stated from the outset, this transaction is procompetitive, will advance innovation, lower healthcare costs and save lives," stated Charles Dadswell, general counsel of Illumina. "We are pleased that, after considering the evidence, the ALJ has reached the same conclusion."

The FTC didn't immediately respond to a request from Becker's for comment.