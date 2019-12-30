Former Partners CIO: How to fail-proof healthcare innovation

Nearly everyone in healthcare is focused on innovating to improve care delivery and efficiency, but not every innovation initiative succeeds.

Here, according to John Glaser, PhD, former CIO of Partners HealthCare in Boston and current executive senior advisor at Cerner, are four key reminders to guide healthcare innovation and improve its chances of success, outlined in a recent Harvard Business Review article.

1. Inventions are not innovations.

2. Innovation does not automatically require radical change.

3. Radical innovation demands choreography.

4. Sometimes we don't need to innovate, we just need to improve.

"Transforming healthcare delivery into a system that is more value-based and patient-centric will require a commitment to change, whether it's radical innovation, incremental innovation or simply trying to do better," Dr. Glaser concluded. "The innovation journey will be more effective if we remember that organizations don't need to invent to innovate, that a steady stream of incremental innovations can lead to significant gains, that radical innovations require careful management and that innovation is the means, not the end."

Read more here.

