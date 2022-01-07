Cue Health to develop omicron-specific test through HHS partnership

HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will provide additional funds to its ongoing partnership with San Diego-based Cue Health, a healthcare technology company, to develop an omicron-genotyping COVID-19 test.

The test will complement the already existing Cue molecular COVID-19 test and will be compatible with the Cue Health Monitoring System and the Cue Health Mobile Application, according to a Jan. 6 press release.

"An omicron-specific test will assist clinicians in providing patients better treatment options and containment strategies at the time of a positive diagnosis," Cue CEO Ayub Khattak said in the press release.

Since 2018, HHS' BARDA has funded Cue Health projects like over-the-counter influenza diagnostic cartridges for its monitoring system and its portable COVID-19 test.