Children's Hospital of Philadelphia platform speeds up cancer drug development

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has developed a computational platform that will coordinate pediatric cancer data, allowing researchers, pharmaceutical companies and advocacy groups to accelerate drug development for pediatric cancer.

The platform, dubbed Molecular Targets Platform, will streamline and catalyze drug development by using six major data sources pertaining to pediatric cancer targets, genes and pathways, according to an Aug. 4 press release.

The platform is publicly available for research into childhood cancer therapies.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia aims for the platform to be utilized by investigators in academia, industry, the FDA and patient advocates.

The project is funded by research and development firm Leidos Biomed, which will provide more than $3 million a year to the health system to develop and maintain the new platform.