CDC chooses MIT-offshoot for wastewater surveillance project

The CDC has chosen a Cambridge, Mass.-based wastewater analytics company to expand the country’s wastewater surveillance program aimed at monitoring the coronavirus and other potential disease outbreaks.

Biobot Analytics, a spinoff of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology research project, will analyze wastewater in 500 communities across the nation in the hopes of keeping COVID-19 at bay, the company said in a May 9 news release.

The Biden administration has made wastewater monitoring a central strategy of its plans to curb COVID-19, as the method is seen as an accurate, inclusive way to identify variants and potential surges in a given community.