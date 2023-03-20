Buffalo General joins with Mount Sinai, UPMC to host Synchron's brain-computer interface tech trial

Noah Schwartz -

The Gates Vascular Institute at Buffalo (N.Y.) General Medical Center is partnering with brain-computer interface company Synchron to launch a trial exploring restoring functionality to patients with severe paralysis. 

Buffalo General joins New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and Pittsburgh-based UPMC as health systems participating in the trial, according to a March 20 Synchron news release.

The Command Trial will primarily focus on safety while also beginning to assess the efficacy of the Synchron Switch, a brain-computer interface device designed to allow people with limited or no mobility to control technology using their thoughts.

The FDA granted breakthrough device designation to Synchron in August 2020.

