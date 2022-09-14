American Heart Association, UC San Francisco partner to train health tech entrepreneurs

The American Heart Association and University of California San Francisco have partnered on a new program to train health tech entrepreneurs.

The program at the UCSF Rosenman Institute will include 11-month fully funded fellowships that connect innovators with industry stakeholders and development tools, focusing on novel cardiovascular health tech solutions.

"The Build Heart Health program is a new, integrative methodology of education for the development of innovative, efficient technologies for unmet medical needs in the cardiovascular space," American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown said in a Sept. 13 news release from the collaborative.

The pilot cycle of the program is expected to launch in 2023.

"Establishing a solid path for learning how to engage with all critical stakeholders at the right time, in the right way, is essential for ensuring a streamlined, effective innovation process," stated Dr. Sam Hawgood, UCSF chancellor and Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock distinguished professor.