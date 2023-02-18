5 health companies Intel is investing in

Noah Schwartz -

Software giant Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital, has been making some notable investments in healthcare companies.

Here are five health companies Intel is investing in:

 

  1. Intel Capital recently led a $20 million funding round for MDI Health, a medication management company using artificial intelligence.

  2. In August 2022, Intel Capital joined in a $320 million series D financing round for virtual care and digital medicine company Biofourmis.

  3. In January 2022, the company joined in a $15 million series A financing round for VeriSIM Life, a company that uses artificial intelligence to predict clinical outcomes.

  4. Intel Capital invested in health information services and devices company Exo in August 2021.

  5. Intel Capital joined in a $105 million series B financing round for gene therapy company Senti Bio in January 2021.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars