5 health companies Intel is investing in

Software giant Intel's investment arm, Intel Capital, has been making some notable investments in healthcare companies.
Here are five health companies Intel is investing in:
- Intel Capital recently led a $20 million funding round for MDI Health, a medication management company using artificial intelligence.
- In August 2022, Intel Capital joined in a $320 million series D financing round for virtual care and digital medicine company Biofourmis.
- In January 2022, the company joined in a $15 million series A financing round for VeriSIM Life, a company that uses artificial intelligence to predict clinical outcomes.
- Intel Capital invested in health information services and devices company Exo in August 2021.
- Intel Capital joined in a $105 million series B financing round for gene therapy company Senti Bio in January 2021.