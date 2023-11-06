4 investments from health systems

Despite the souring digital health venture market, large health systems with investment arms, such as Cleveland Clinic and Memorial Hermann, have still been active in financing innovative medtech companies.
Here are four investment rounds with health system participation that Becker's has reported on since Aug. 1:
- Kaiser Permanente Ventures, the investment arm of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, joined in on a $42 million financing round for women’s medtech company Gynesonics.
- Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente Ventures joined in on a $30 million series B financing round for Abridge, a company that uses artificial intelligence to produce clinical notes.
- Ten health systems, including Houston-based Memorial HermannHealth and Phoenix-based Banner Health, backed pharmacy benefits manager company Capital RX in a $50 million financing round.
- Cleveland Clinic led a $17.6 million series B financing round for Enspire DBS, a company that makes technology to help recovering stroke patients.