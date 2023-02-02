4 companies earning Northwell Health's investments

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is one of the largest health systems in the country and has made notable investments through its venture capital arm.
Here are four investments made by Northwell since January 2022:
- Northwell Holdings participated in a $12.7 million funding round for Hume AI, an artificial intelligence startup aiming to use artificial intelligence to detect emotions.
- The health system joined Veradigm in health data company Holmusk’s $45 million investment round.
- Northwell invested $1 million into Lazzaro Medical, which focuses on robotic surgery for tracheal repair.
- In January 2022, Northwell joined other health systems to invest in Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers.