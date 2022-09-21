18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations

Naomi Diaz -

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations. 

Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release. 

This is the third round of grants and is a part of the organization's DxQI Seed Grant Program.

Here are the health systems and healthcare organizations receiving the grants:

  1. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston) 
  2. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
  3. Bingham Memorial Hospital (Blackfoot, Idaho)
  4. New York City Health and Hospitals, Jacobi Medical Center (Bronx, N.Y.)
  5. Yale University School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.) 
  6. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
  7. Eastern Health 
  8. Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital
  9. Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)
  10. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) and The Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Action Network
  11. MedStar Institute for Quality and Safety (Washington, D.C.)
  12. Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Houston)
  13. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
  14. St. John's Community Health (Los Angeles County, Calif.)
  15. University of Iowa (Iowa City)
  16. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center 
  17. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh 
  18. Wake Forest University School of Medicine (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

