18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations.

Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release.

This is the third round of grants and is a part of the organization's DxQI Seed Grant Program.

Here are the health systems and healthcare organizations receiving the grants: