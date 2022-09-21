18 healthcare organizations receive $3M to test diagnostic innovations

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine has issued grants, worth up to $3 million, to 18 health systems and healthcare organizations.
Each organization will receive up to $50,000 to test innovations that improve the quality, accuracy and timeliness of diagnoses, according to a Sept. 20 press release.
This is the third round of grants and is a part of the organization's DxQI Seed Grant Program.
Here are the health systems and healthcare organizations receiving the grants:
- Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
- Bingham Memorial Hospital (Blackfoot, Idaho)
- New York City Health and Hospitals, Jacobi Medical Center (Bronx, N.Y.)
- Yale University School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.)
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Eastern Health
- Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital
- Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) and The Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Action Network
- MedStar Institute for Quality and Safety (Washington, D.C.)
- Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center (Houston)
- Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
- St. John's Community Health (Los Angeles County, Calif.)
- University of Iowa (Iowa City)
- University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center
- UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine (Winston-Salem, N.C.)