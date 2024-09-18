States ranked by C. diff infection rates

New Mexico has the highest rate of Clostridium difficile infections for the second year, while Nevada has the lowest, federal data shows.

The measures, developed by the CDC and collected through the National Healthcare Safety Network, show how often patients in a particular hospital contract certain infections during the course of medical treatment when compared to similar hospitals. Scores are collected and ordered by state from October 2022 to September 2023 and were last updated July 31.

The CDC calculates a standardized infection ratio, which may take into account care location, number of patients with an existing infection, lab methods, hospital affiliation with a medical school, hospital bed size, patient age and patient health. The measures apply to all patients treated in acute care hospitals, including adult, pediatric, neonatal, Medicare and non-Medicare patients, according to the CMS data dictionary. Find the list of hospitals with a C. difficile rate of zero here.

Below is the standardized infection ratio for C. difficile in each state, listed from lowest to highest:

Nevada — 0.255

Florida — 0.293

Tennessee — 0.294

Virginia — 0.295

North Carolina — 0.346

Texas — 0.342

South Carolina — 0.334

Rhode Island — 0.332

Puerto Rico — 0.319

Delaware — 0.32

Oklahoma — 0.362

Alaska — 0.381

District of Columbia — 0.383

New Jersey — 0.394

Arkansas — 0.396

Louisiana — 0.402

Mississippi — 0.404

Colorado — 0.405

Georgia — 0.406

North Dakota — 0.422

Illinois — 0.434

Indiana — 0.436

Kentucky — 0.447

Missouri — 0.446

Montana — 0.45

New York — 0.453

Michigan — 0.457

Idaho — 0.456

South Dakota — 0.463

Alabama — 0.473

Kansas — 0.479

Ohio — 0.481

California — 0.486

Minnesota — 0.491

Arizona — 0.493

Utah — 0.494

Maine — 0.5

Iowa — 0.504

Pennsylvania — 0.505

Nebraska — 0.523

Oregon — 0.522

Hawaii — 0.519

Maryland — 0.519

Connecticut — 0.542

Washington — 0.557

Wisconsin — 0.562

New Hampshire — 0.563

West Virginia — 0.617

Wyoming — 0.611

Massachusetts — 0.606

Vermont — 0.743

New Mexico — 0.7