SHEA launching infection prevention journal: 3 things to know

The Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America is rolling out a new peer-reviewed journal on infection prevention March 12.

Three things to know:

1. The journal, Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology, will serve as a companion publication to SHEA's peer-reviewed journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

2. Gonzalo Bearman, MD, chair of the division of infectious diseases at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, will serve a five-year term as the journal's first editor-in-chief.

3. The journal will highlight original research on antimicrobial stewardship and the prevention of healthcare-associated infections, among other quality improvement efforts.



