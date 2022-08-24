US hospital labor disputes heat up: 9 recent actions

The following events involving hospital-union labor disputes were recently covered by Becker's:

1. Members of the Communication Workers of America and 199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East employed by Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health will vote in September on whether to give their bargaining units the authority to call a strike.

2. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee plan to hold a rally Aug. 25 at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C., to protest what they say is the hospital's failure to address chronic short staffing that jeopardizes patient safety.

3. Members of the Staff Nurses Association, National Union Health Care Workers and Petaluma Staff Nurses Partnership said they plan to hold an informational picket Aug. 24 at Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital regarding issues they have experienced with paychecks.

4. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers began the ninth day of their open-ended strike Aug. 23 at Kaiser Permanente's mental healthcare facilities in California.

5. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association will vote from Aug. 27 through Sept. 2 on whether to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at the University of Michigan.

6. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers are set to begin an open-ended strike Aug. 29 at Kaiser Permanente's mental healthcare facilities in Hawaii.

7. Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Aug. 16 to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at Essentia Health-Moose Lake (Minn.).

8. Culinary Union workers picketed Valley Hospital in Las Vegas Aug. 17 after the firing of a committee leader and 40-year union member, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

9. Thousands of members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted Aug. 15 to authorize nurse negotiation leaders to call a strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area.