US healthcare workers walk off the job: 4 strikes in 2021

Healthcare workers have participated in labor strikes across the U.S., citing concerns about staffing, patient care, working conditions and employee retention.

Four strikes reported by Becker's Hospital Review this year:

1. CHS Pennsylvania hospital workers to strike April 21

About 80 workers at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock, Pa., plan to begin a three-day strike April 21.

2. Barton Memorial Hospital nurses strike: 6 things to know

About 155 union-represented nurses at Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., began a two-day strike April 16.

3. Tenet Massachusetts hospital nurses begin strike

Eight-hundred nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., began an open-ended strike March 8, and the strike is ongoing as of April 21.

4. Oregon hospital workers end strike, agree to cooling-off period

About 150 technical employees at St. Charles Health System's hospital campus in Bend, Ore., ended their strike after an agreement was reached March 12. The strike began March 4.

