Oregon hospital workers end strike, agree to cooling-off period

Technical employees at St. Charles Health System's hospital campus in Bend, Ore., agreed to end their strike after reaching an agreement with hospital management, according to a joint statement.

Hospital management and the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals reached the agreement March 12.

"Both parties have agreed with our federal mediator to respect a mutual cooling-off period until Tuesday morning," union organizer Sam Potter told NewsChannel 21.

According to the joint statement, both sides agreed to prioritize patient care, have employees back to work by March 15 and continue bargaining to secure a contract by March 31.

"We were very pleased to welcome our caregivers back. Everything has gone well today," St. Charles Bend President Aaron Adams said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We look forward to getting back to the bargaining table and working towards getting to a fair contract."



The Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, which represent about 150 technical employees at the St. Charles campus, have been in negotiations with hospital management for more than a year. The union filed a strike notice Feb. 22, and the strike began March 4.

