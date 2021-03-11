Tenet Massachusetts hospital boosts security during strike

Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., has enacted new security measures as a nurses strike continues at the facility, according to the Worcester Business Journal, which cites a staff memo from CEO Carolyn Jackson.

Security measures include requiring workers to scan their employee badges before entering the hospital, according to the memo. Uniformed police officers are also accompanying striking workers, security is at each hospital entrance, and two entrances have been opened on the basement level.

Nurses belonging to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, which represents 800 Saint Vincent nurses, began striking March 8.

Saint Vincent, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, said it has spent $5.4 million to hire replacement workers, and nurses are scheduled to strike until an agreement is reached.

