Pennsylvania hospital workers aim to stop 250 job cuts

Unionized healthcare workers are urging executives at State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health System not to go through with 250 planned layoffs spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, statecollege.com reports.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania made the plea in a petition delivered to president and CEO Kathleen Rhine, according to the report. Workers said they are concerned the layoffs will negatively affect care quality.

In June, the health system announced plans to lay off 250 employees, or 10 percent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring to reduce pandemic-related losses. Mount Nittany made the announcement as it projected a $70 million revenue shortfall in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30. The health system is also cutting executive compensation by 10 percent and spending for contracted services.

The June announcement came after the health system eliminated 50 management positions in May, according to the report.

"A month ago we were heroes," Denelle Weller, a registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center, said in a statement provided to statecollege.com. "Now they want to show us the door rather than even make an effort to work with us to find a better solution to the problem."

The union, which represents nearly 1,000 Mount Nittany nurses and healthcare workers, contends in the petition that health system administrators have "refused to share information or discuss alternatives" to the layoffs. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania also argues the cuts "may threaten the high quality of care and/or reduce services for our patients and community," according to the report.

Mount Nittany Health spokesperson Nichole Monica disagreed with the allegations in a statement provided to statecollege.com. She said administrators have met with SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania leadership twice since the layoff announcement and did not receive any alternatives from the union.

She said leadership has also met with hundreds of staff members and "have incorporated their suggestions into our plans."

As far as reducing services, Ms. Monica said: "We are not cutting programs or services for our patients. We are not changing nurse-to-patient ratios and every full-time or regular part-time RN will have a position available for them."

Read the full report here.

More articles on human resources:

New York nurses union files unfair labor charges, seeks data on coronavirus-infected healthcare workers

Union accuses Amita Health of recruiting out-of-state replacement nurses for strike

NLRB issues complaint against New Jersey hospital accused of unfair actions against nurses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.