Nurses at Chinese Hospital in San Francisco to strike May 25

Registered nurses at Chinese Hospital in San Francisco will stage a one-day strike May 25 to protest what they view as substandard workplace and economic conditions, according to the union that represents them.

Members of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United contend these conditions have driven away experienced nurses and negatively affect the hospital's ability to recruit new workers at the nation's only Chinese hospital. They also contend the hospital has refused to provide bedside nurses with adequate meal and break relief.

"For the past year, we've given Chinese Hospital numerous proposals aimed at improving staffing, patient care and retention of nurses for our patients and our community," Sherry Yee, RN, said in a May 20 news release. "Instead, the hospital administration has failed to create a better working environment that allows us to provide proper care for our patients to the best of our ability."

The hospital, a standalone community hospital, said it respects the right of nurses to strike. However, it disputed the union's claims and called the strike "misguided."

Despite pandemic-related challenges — such as loss of revenue from electives and COVID-19 surges — Chinese Hospital has offered union members a generous proposal, the hospital said in a May 20 news release. This proposal includes an average 6.4 percent pay increase to nurses after an agreement is reached, as well as increased extra pay for nurses who work night shift and weekends.

The hospital said the strike delays the process of getting nurses the proposed raises. Meanwhile, it said it is prepared for the strike.

"Do not worry, we are prepared for this one-day strike," CEO Jian Zhang, DNP, said in the hospital news release. "We will remain open and continue to provide services, including COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. We continue to be the People's Hospital and to care for our community on the day of the strike and every day after."

The union, which represents more than 100 nurses at the facility, has been in negotiations with the hospital since February 2020.

The strike is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. May 25 and end at 7:29 a.m. May 26.