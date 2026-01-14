New Mexico hospital nurses vote to unionize

Nurses at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M., have voted to join the Communications Workers of America in District 7, according to a Jan. 8 union news release.

The vote covers about 350 nurses at the nonprofit hospital. CWA said the group will now focus on organizing four smaller satellite clinics and negotiating a first contract.

San Juan Regional is a 198-bed, level 3 trauma center. In a statement shared with Becker’s, the hospital said it respects employees’ rights to decide whether to unionize and will negotiate with the union in good faith once a request to bargain is made.

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