New California law ensures meal breaks for patient care workers

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill guaranteeing breaks for direct patient care workers in the public sector and at the University of California, according to a Sept. 30 news release from National Nurses United.

The bill, sponsored by the California Nurses Association — a union that is part of National Nurses United with more than 100,000 members — will penalize employers by requiring them to pay workers for missed breaks, according to the release.

This will incentivize employers to properly staff each unit and will benefit healthcare workers' well-being, the release said.