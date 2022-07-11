More than 17,000 University of California nurses get 3-year labor deal

The California Nurses Association and the University of California have reached a new three-year contract approved by registered nurses at facilities across the state.

The agreement covers more than 17,000 nurses who work in medical and student health facilities at UC San Diego, UC San Francisco, UC Davis, UC Irvine, UCLA, UC Merced, UC Berkeley, UC Santa Cruz, UC Santa Barbara and UC Riverside, according to a July 9 union news release. It will run through October 2025.

"UC nurses are proud to ratify our new contract with the university," Dahlia Tayag, RN, a bargaining team member who works at UC San Diego, said in the release. "This agreement recognizes and rewards registered nurses for our service and commitment to our patients and communities across the UC system, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the union, the deal includes:

Minimum across-the-board wage increases of 16 percent over the life of the agreement

Additional wage increases for UC San Diego and UC Irvine

Eight weeks of fully paid family care and bonding leave

Creation of two joint labor-management committees: one on health, safety and emerging infectious diseases and another on diversity, equity and inclusion

Letitia Silas, UC's executive director of systemwide labor relations, praised the deal.

"We believe this agreement recognizes the dedication, professionalism and quality of our nursing staff, and the extraordinary challenges they have faced for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic," she said in a July 9 statement. "We send our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to all our nurses for their outstanding service to UC and our communities."