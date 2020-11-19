Montefiore New Rochelle nurses deliver strike notice

Nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Hospital plan to strike for more pandemic resources and a contract that guarantees safe working conditions, according to the union that represents them.

Members of the New York State Nurses Association delivered a 10-day notice to strike to hospital management Nov. 19. The notice does not guarantee a strike. The action could be averted if an agreement is reached. A strike would last two days. Contract talks have been going on for a year and a half.

The union said nurses want higher nurse-to-patient ratios and a contract covering safe patient care, wages and benefits. The nurses say the hospital has refused to give nurse leaders access to the hospital for contract talks and is withholding information they need for the talks.

In a letter obtained by Becker's from Anthony Alfano, vice president and executive director at the hospital, he stated that Montefiore New Rochelle's latest contract offer included a pay increase of 7.43 percent over three years and establishment of a retirement health fund for retired nurses. The hospital also said it offered a tuition reimbursement increase.

"It's disgraceful that NYSNA leadership is threatening a strike after being offered over 7 percent in salary increases during a pandemic when hospitals and individuals are struggling financially," a statement from the hospital said.

Montefiore New Rochelle, a 242-bed, community-based teaching facility, is part of New York City-based Montefiore Health System.

