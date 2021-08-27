HCA reaches tentative deal with Las Vegas hospital nurses

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has reached a tentative agreement with nurses at its MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas, according to a union statement.

Representatives for the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, did not release details of the agreement Aug. 27. However, they said the deal "addresses many of the nurses' concerns for stronger infectious disease control safeguards, [which] will be presented to the RNs for ratification this coming week."

The agreement, covering 960 union members, comes after labor and delivery nurses at MountainView held an informational picket Aug. 10, during which they expressed their concerns that there are not enough nurses to provide safe care for pregnant patients and their unborn children.

Jennifer McDonnell, director of public relations and communications for the hospital, told Becker's at the time that the hospital sought a labor deal with the union "that supports a culture of colleague safety, care excellence and compassion."

The union said terms of the agreement will be available after the ratification vote.